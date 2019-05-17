Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Bloomington - World champion swimmer Michael Andrew competed in two swimming events at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Bloomington, Indiana, on May 17. Andrew finished in second place in the 100 meter breaststroke with a time of 59.52 seconds right behind Indiana resident and two-time Olympic medalist Cody Miller, who won with a time of 59.24 seconds. It was great to see a major comeback from Miller after battling an injury last year. A 20-year-old swimmer, Andrew was victorious in the men's 50 meter backstroke, where he won with a time of 24.91 seconds. Following his win, On May 16, For more information on world renowned swimmer In a post on Instagram, Andrew noted that his marked his first time in Bloomington, Indiana. He shared that he was "feeling strong" and he was "looking forward to some fast racing this weekend" at the Pro Series, which runs until May 19.Andrew finished in second place in the 100 meter breaststroke with a time of 59.52 seconds right behind Indiana resident and two-time Olympic medalist Cody Miller, who won with a time of 59.24 seconds. It was great to see a major comeback from Miller after battling an injury last year.A 20-year-old swimmer, Andrew was victorious in the men's 50 meter backstroke, where he won with a time of 24.91 seconds. Following his win, Andrew admitted that it is "good to be back in the United States." "I am happy with the swim," he acknowledged, despite his very hectic travel schedule the past few weeks.On May 16, Andrew posted his latest vlog on his YouTube channel about his training camp in Turkey, which featured the Gloria Sports Arena.For more information on world renowned swimmer Michael Andrew , follow him on Instagram More about Michael Andrew, TYR Pro Swim Series, Indiana, Swimmer Michael Andrew TYR Pro Swim Series Indiana Swimmer