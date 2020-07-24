Email
article imageReview: Michael Andrew chats with cycling sensation Lance Armstrong Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
The worlds of two elite athletes meet on Instagram: world champion swimmer Michael Andrew and cycling star Lance Armstrong.
Andrew invited the cycling sensation to swim with him at some point. Armstrong accepted his invitation under the condition that he is supplied with fins and a shorter pool since otherwise, he knows he would face fierce competition from Andrew.
Their entire conversation may be seen on Lance Armstrong's Facebook page. They talk about staying fit during the pandemic and the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games to 2021.
That chat was made possible via PowerDot, which is the world's first Smart Muscle Stimulator.
Andrew competed for the New York Breakers in the International Swimming League (ISL) last year, where he also served as Vice-Captain of the team. His father, Peter Andrew, is the head coach of the New York Breakers, and his mother, Tina Andrew, is the General Manager.
For more information on world-class swimmer and vlogger Michael Andrew, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
