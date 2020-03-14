Email
Review: Michael Andrew analyzes his fast swims in Iowa in latest vlog

By Markos Papadatos     48 mins ago in Sports
How was world-class swimmer Michael Andrew so fast at the TYR Pro Swim Series meet in Iowa? He discusses everything in his latest vlog.
Andrew guides viewers and swimming fans through his pre-race routines, which include electrical stimulation with the help of the technology, PowerDot, which is the world’s first Smart Muscle Stimulator.
In this TYR Pro Swim Series meet in Des Moines, Iowa, Andrew scored multiple personal bests, as Digital Journal previously reported, which included the men's 100 meter breaststroke race and the 200 meter individual medley (IM).
Aside from sharing his tips on how he swam crazy fast in Des Moines, Andrew also shared his views on the Coronavirus pandemic and how it is affecting athletes, especially the swimming community, all over the world.
Andrew also asked his viewers if they would be interested in seeing him conduct an analysis of his own swims, where he can discuss his areas of strength and the areas where there is room for growth.
To learn more about Michael Andrew, follow him on Instagram.
