On November 19, the "Men's 4 × 100 meter medley relay" won the "Relay Performance of the Year" award at the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards.
This race took place at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships this summer, on August 12, where Team USA won with a time of 3:30.20. It earned them the gold medal at the Pan Pacs.
They were nominated alongside the Men's 4 × 200 meter freestyle relay, comprised of American swimmers Andrew Seliskar, Blake Pieroni, Zachary Apple, and Townley Haas, which also took place at the Pac Pacs on August 10. This race also won Team USA a gold medal.
American swimmers Ryan Murphy, Andrew Wilson, Caeleb Dressel, and Nathan Adrian won the Golden Goggle in the "Relay Performance of the Year" category, which was presented by five-time Olympic medalist Josh Davis and Brooklyn based actor Dominic Fumusa (Nurse Jackie).
Murphy and Wilson were present at the award ceremony, which was held at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, and they accepted on behalf of team-mates Nathan Adrian and Caeleb Dressel who were unable to make it.
The 2018 Golden Goggle Awards benefit the USA Swimming Foundation. To learn more about USA Swimming, check out its official website.