Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Sports American swimmer McKenzie Coan has a major reason to be proud. She was the winner of the women's 400 meter freestyle at the 2019 Para Swimming Championships. A 23-year-old athlete, Coan shared that she feels "really amazing after that race." "It was so much fun being out there with my two teammates on both sides of me," she explained. "They motivated me that much more to keep going." She also noted that this was a nostalgic moment for her that goes back to her childhood days. "I thought back to when I was a little girl and when I fell in love with this race," Coan said in a video that was posted on the Throughout her accomplished career in swimming, Coan has won three gold medals at the To learn more about internationally recognized swimmer McKenzie Coan, follow her on Read More: McKenzie Coan chatted with The competition was held at the London Aquatics Centre in London. This marks Coan's second consecutive and well-deserved win at the world championship level in the 400 meter freestyle race, and hopefully, there will be more medals to come at these championshps.A 23-year-old athlete, Coan shared that she feels "really amazing after that race." "It was so much fun being out there with my two teammates on both sides of me," she explained. "They motivated me that much more to keep going."She also noted that this was a nostalgic moment for her that goes back to her childhood days. "I thought back to when I was a little girl and when I fell in love with this race," Coan said in a video that was posted on the U.S. Paralympics Twitter page Throughout her accomplished career in swimming, Coan has won three gold medals at the Paralympics . She will be vying for more next year at the Summer Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan.To learn more about internationally recognized swimmer McKenzie Coan, follow her on Twitter McKenzie Coan chatted with Digital Journal back in July of 2019 about her future plans, partnerships and the digital age of aquatics. More about McKenzie Coan, World, Swimming, Championships McKenzie Coan World Swimming Championships