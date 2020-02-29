Special By By Markos Papadatos 22 mins ago in Sports Teen Russian pole vaulter Matthew Volkov has a major milestone to be proud. He cleared 5.50 meters in the men's pole vault. A video clear of Matthew jumping over 5.50 meters may be seen in the YouTube video below. Over the last few years, Matthew has been able to grow and mature as a pole vault and his technique has improved substantially. He is the son of Olympic silver medalist Konstantin Volkov and his son Photo courtesy of Konstantin Volkov At this rate, one should not be surprised if Matthew Volkov surpasses his father's achievements (whose personal best in the men's pole vault is 5.85 meters). It looks like Matthew is on his way to becoming the next big star in pole vaulting. He has everything it takes to make it big in the sport: passion, ambition, dedication, and a hard work ethic. Wishing Matthew Volkov continued success in the sport of pole vault. He serves as a great role model for all young and aspiring track and field athletes. To learn more about teen Russian pole vaulter Matthew Volkov, follow him on Konstantin Volkov and his son Photo courtesy of Konstantin Volkov Matthew Volkov was able to clear 5.50 meters on February 29, 2020, in Moscow. Most impressive about Matthew is that he is only 15 years old, and this is quite an incredible clearance and achievement (for his age group).A video clear of Matthew jumping over 5.50 meters may be seen in the YouTube video below.Over the last few years, Matthew has been able to grow and mature as a pole vault and his technique has improved substantially.He is the son of Olympic silver medalist Konstantin Volkov , who is also his coach. Konstantin had chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos back in September of 2018, where he shared his insights about the sport of pole vault.At this rate, one should not be surprised if Matthew Volkov surpasses his father's achievements (whose personal best in the men's pole vault is 5.85 meters). It looks like Matthew is on his way to becoming the next big star in pole vaulting. He has everything it takes to make it big in the sport: passion, ambition, dedication, and a hard work ethic.Wishing Matthew Volkov continued success in the sport of pole vault. He serves as a great role model for all young and aspiring track and field athletes.To learn more about teen Russian pole vaulter Matthew Volkov, follow him on Instagram More about Matthew Volkov, pole vault, Moscow, Konstantin Volkov Matthew Volkov pole vault Moscow Konstantin Volkov