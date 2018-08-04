Special By By Markos Papadatos 57 mins ago in Sports Matt Sterbenz, known for his work with the ski company 4FRNT, released his new children's book 'Will You Believe in Me?" The end result was all worth it, especially when Wise took home his first gold medal at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia. This was the first-ever Olympic medal in the men's halfpipe, and the celebrations began. Most importantly, the book illustrates how a strong bond of friendship can help people reach their dreams, and this is a valuable lesson to teach to children. Will You Believe In Me? is available via the The Verdict Overall, Matt Sterbenz has written a compelling children's book Will You Believe in Me? It is about friendship, perseverance and boosting one's self-esteem. It is quite inspirational, which will certainly motivate people to dream big, to the point where anything is possible, including an Olympic victory. All that is needed is a love for one's craft and be willing to succeed. At the same time, the book is a fitting homage to U.S. Olympian David Wise. Well done. This book earns two thumbs up and is recommended for readers of all ages. Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Sterbenz wrote the book, and the impressive illustrations were done by multi-talented illustrator Ingrid Ochoa. In this poignant children's book, Sterbenz opens up about forming a friendship with a skier named David, who is based on two-time Olympic gold medalist skier David Wise , and both skiers would dream big. Sterbenz makes skis for Wise, and they both believe in each other. They go through some trials and tribulations (such as the skis breaking in half), but they didn't give up and they work even harder in their crafts to succeed. Sterbenz was able to improve the materials for the skis, and Wise kept practicing.The end result was all worth it, especially when Wise took home his first gold medal at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia. This was the first-ever Olympic medal in the men's halfpipe, and the celebrations began. Most importantly, the book illustrates how a strong bond of friendship can help people reach their dreams, and this is a valuable lesson to teach to children.Will You Believe In Me? is available via the publisher's website (Children Leading Children).Overall, Matt Sterbenz has written a compelling children's book Will You Believe in Me? It is about friendship, perseverance and boosting one's self-esteem. It is quite inspirational, which will certainly motivate people to dream big, to the point where anything is possible, including an Olympic victory. All that is needed is a love for one's craft and be willing to succeed. At the same time, the book is a fitting homage to U.S. Olympian David Wise. Well done. This book earns two thumbs up and is recommended for readers of all ages.: Digital Journal reviewed David Wise's children book Very Bear and The Butterfly. More about Matt Sterbenz, David Wise, Book, skiers, will you believe in me Matt Sterbenz David Wise Book skiers will you believe in ...