Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Matt Ludwig scores personal best in the pole vault — 5.90 meters Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     32 mins ago in Sports
American pole vaulter Matt Ludwig has scored a new personal best in pole vault with 5.90 meters. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Most recently, Ludwig jumped 5.90 meters in Mexico City, which gave him a second-place win. Fellow pole vaulter Jacob Wooten, who also cleared 5.90 meters, claimed the first-place victory thanks to the countback rule in his favor.
Ludwig is the 2020 American indoor pole vault champion. Ludwig was able to eclipse 5.85 meters at the 2020 Toyota USA Track & Field Indoor Championships, which took place at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
This clearance was enough to secure him the coveted gold medal and the national champion title. Ludwig is certainly the "One to Watch" at the upcoming 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials, which will be held at the newly-renovated Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. He will be vying for a spot to represent the United States at the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer (where there are already nine or 10 pole vaulters that have eclipsed 19 feet).
For more information on American pole vaulter Matt Ludwig, follow him on Instagram.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with American pole vaulter Matt Ludwig following his 2020 national indoor championship win. He discussed the impact of technology on the sport of pole vault and furnished his advice for young and aspiring track and field athletes.
American pole vaulter Matt Ludwig
American pole vaulter Matt Ludwig
Kevin Morris
More about Matt Ludwig, American, pole vault, pole vaulter
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Review: Queen music alive and well in Nassau County with Almost Queen Special
Israel envoy assails Bernie as lobby splits Democrats
Canada coronavirus update - Toronto prepares for 'local spread'
Coronavirus: who is most at risk of dying?
Big win for Biden puts him back in US race as 'Super Tuesday' nears
What you need to know about 'Super Tuesday'
Greek islanders block migrant boat from landing
Using AI to pinpoint disease-linked genes
Review: Celine Dion spectacular at the Barclays Center in New York Special
Greeks fear 'invasion' of migrants across Turkish border