American pole vaulter Matt Ludwig has scored a new personal best in pole vault with 5.90 meters. Digital Journal has the scoop. Ludwig is the 2020 American indoor pole vault champion. Ludwig was able to eclipse 5.85 meters at the 2020 Toyota USA Track & Field Indoor Championships, which took place at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico. This clearance was enough to secure him the coveted gold medal and the national champion title. Ludwig is certainly the "One to Watch" at the upcoming 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials, which will be held at the newly-renovated Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. He will be vying for a spot to represent the United States at the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer (where there are already nine or 10 pole vaulters that have eclipsed 19 feet). Most recently, Ludwig jumped 5.90 meters in Mexico City, which gave him a second-place win. Fellow pole vaulter Jacob Wooten, who also cleared 5.90 meters, claimed the first-place victory thanks to the countback rule in his favor. Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with American pole vaulter Matt Ludwig following his 2020 national indoor championship win. He discussed the impact of technology on the sport of pole vault and furnished his advice for young and aspiring track and field athletes.