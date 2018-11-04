Email
article imageReview: Mary Keitany wins 2018 New York City Marathon, makes history Special

By Markos Papadatos     47 mins ago in Sports
New York - On November 4, Kenyan long-distance runner Mary Keitany won the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Earlier today, Keitany won with a time of 2:22:48, which is the second-best time in the competition's history. Most importantly, Keitany maintained a comfortable pace throughout the race. Margaret Okayo of Kenya holds the New York City Marathon record with a time of 2:22:31, which Okayo set in 2003.
In doing so, Keitany became the second woman in history to win the New York City Marathon four times. She previously won the New York City Marathon three consecutive times in 2014, 2015 and 2016; moreover, last year, she came in second with a time of 2:27:54.
Fellow Kenyan long-distance runner and four-time Olympic medalist Vivian Cheruiyot finished in second place with the silver medal. Last year's winner, American athlete Shalane Flanagan, finished in third place, claiming the bronze medal.
In 2017, Keitany had won the women's race at the London Marathon, where she had set a women-only world record with a time of 2:17:01.
In other marathon news, as Digital Journal previously reported, Kenyan long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge had set a new marathon world record in Berlin, Germany.
To learn more about the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon, check out its official website, and its Facebook page.
