In the men's 200 meter breaststroke race, which was held at Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Koch showcased his prowess when he cruised into first place, clocking 2:00.81, and nearly missed the world record (2:00.16).
Koch won the same race in the New York Breakers' opening meet. The German swimmer earned the team 21 jackpot points, which helped them secure a strong performance on the first day of Match 4. Following this superb race, Koch remarked that a world record was in his sights and "hopefully next time."
Austrian swimmer Felix Aubock of the New York Breakers won the men's 400 meter freestyle race with a time of 3:37.48, while Polish swimmer Kasia Wasick won the women's 50 meter freestyle race, clocking 23.43 seconds.
Russian swimmer Arina Surkova won the women's 100 meter butterfly race with a time of 56.49 seconds.
On the first day of Match 4, the New York Breakers finished in second place with a total of 210 points, right behind the Cali Condors (321.5 points). Team Iron came in third place with 199 points, and DC Trident finished in fourth place with 146.5 points.
