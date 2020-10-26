Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Budapest - On October 26, German swimmer Marco Koch of the New York Breakers gave the swimming team a good reason to celebrate at ISL Match 4. Koch won the same race in the New York Breakers' opening meet. The German swimmer earned the team 21 jackpot points, which helped them secure a strong performance on the first day of Match 4. Following this superb race, Koch remarked that a world record was in his sights and "hopefully next time." Austrian swimmer Felix Aubock of the New York Breakers won the men's 400 meter freestyle race with a time of 3:37.48, while Polish swimmer Kasia Wasick won the women's 50 meter freestyle race, clocking 23.43 seconds. Russian swimmer Arina Surkova won the women's 100 meter butterfly race with a time of 56.49 seconds. On the first day of Match 4, the New York Breakers finished in second place with a total of 210 points, right behind the Cali Condors (321.5 points). Team Iron came in third place with 199 points, and DC Trident finished in fourth place with 146.5 points. Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with German swimmer Instagram In the men's 200 meter breaststroke race, which was held at Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Koch showcased his prowess when he cruised into first place, clocking 2:00.81, and nearly missed the world record (2:00.16).Koch won the same race in the New York Breakers' opening meet. The German swimmer earned the team 21 jackpot points, which helped them secure a strong performance on the first day of Match 4. Following this superb race, Koch remarked that a world record was in his sights and "hopefully next time."Austrian swimmer Felix Aubock of the New York Breakers won the men's 400 meter freestyle race with a time of 3:37.48, while Polish swimmer Kasia Wasick won the women's 50 meter freestyle race, clocking 23.43 seconds.Russian swimmer Arina Surkova won the women's 100 meter butterfly race with a time of 56.49 seconds.On the first day of Match 4, the New York Breakers finished in second place with a total of 210 points, right behind the Cali Condors (321.5 points). Team Iron came in third place with 199 points, and DC Trident finished in fourth place with 146.5 points.: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with German swimmer Marco Koch back in September of 2020. Aquapower #swimfast #racetime #ISL2020 #Budapest2020 🦏🦏🦏 @nybreakers @iswimleague @adidas_swim @amsport_germany @iamnatural_de @shila_sheth @dlpgmbh 💥 PC @maikewellmann / @wellmann.media 📸 A post shared by marco_koch_swimming) on Oct 26, 2020 at 11:41am PDT More about Marco Koch, new york breakers, isl, Budapest, Hungary Marco Koch new york breakers isl Budapest Hungary