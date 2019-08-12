Email
Review: Marcelo Chierighini wins four medals at 2019 Pan American Games

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Brazilian swimmer Marcelo Chierighini has many reasons to be proud. He won four medals at the 2019 Pan American Games that were held in Lima, Peru.
Chierighini won the gold medals in the men's 100 meter freestyle race with a time of 48.09 seconds, besting American swimmers Nathan Adrian (48.17 seconds) and Michael Chadwick (48.88 seconds).
Team Brazil (comprised of Breno Correia, Marcelo Chierighini, Bruno Fratus and Pedro Spajari) also won the men's 4 × 100 meter freestyle relay with a time of 3:12.61, where they set a new Pan American Record. Team USA finished in second place with a time of 3:14.94.
The Brazilian swimming team also won the silver in the men's 4 × 100 meter medley relay with a time of 3:30.98. Finally, in the 4 × 100 meter mixed freestyle relay, Team Brazil (Breno Correia, Marcelo Chierighini, Larissa Oliveira and Etiene Medeiros) claimed the silver medal with a time of 3:25.97.
In other Marcelo Chierighini news, he will be competing in the new International Swimming League (ISL) for the New York Breakers, where Tina Andrew serves as General Manager, and Michael Andrew serves as the Vice Captain.
To learn more about the New York Breakers, check out their official website and Facebook page.
For more information on Brazilian swimmer Marcelo Chierighini, follow him on Instagram.
