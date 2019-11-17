Special By By Markos Papadatos 36 mins ago in Sports College Park - On November 17, the second day of the International Swimming League's U.S. derby competition took place at the Eppley Recreation Center in College Park, Maryland. Los Angels Current were the big winners. French swimmer Béryl Gastaldello, who competes for the Los Angeles Current, finished in first place in the women's 100 meter freestyle, in a tie with Siobhan Haughey of the DC Trident, with a time of 51.81 seconds. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Matt Grevers won first place in the men's 100 meter backstroke clocking 50.67 seconds. Olympic gold medalist In the MVP race for the competition in Maryland, Béryl Gastaldello of the Los Angeles Current ranked in second place overall with a total of 51.5 points (and was the highest-ranked female athlete), right behind Caeleb Dressel of the Cali Condors, who won his second MVP title with a total of 61.5 points. Dressel was previously named MVP at the ISL competition in Naples. The Los Angeles Current earned 495 points, and they stunned the Cali Condors, who finished in second place with 489.5 points. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Lenny Krayzelburg serves as General Manager of the team with David Marsh as Head Coach, and Brett Hawke and Jack Roach as Assistant Coaches. These will be the two American teams that will be competing in the grand final in Las Vegas, Nevada, in December, alongside the top two European teams, where the inaugural ISL champions will be crowned.French swimmer Béryl Gastaldello, who competes for the Los Angeles Current, finished in first place in the women's 100 meter freestyle, in a tie with Siobhan Haughey of the DC Trident, with a time of 51.81 seconds. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Matt Grevers won first place in the men's 100 meter backstroke clocking 50.67 seconds.Olympic gold medalist Tom Shields was victorious in the men's 200 meter butterfly with a time of 1:51.51, while Béryl Gastaldello won the women's 50 meter freestyle skins.In the MVP race for the competition in Maryland, Béryl Gastaldello of the Los Angeles Current ranked in second place overall with a total of 51.5 points (and was the highest-ranked female athlete), right behind Caeleb Dressel of the Cali Condors, who won his second MVP title with a total of 61.5 points. Dressel was previously named MVP at the ISL competition in Naples. More about los angeles current, Maryland, isl, Derby, International Swimming League los angeles current Maryland isl Derby International Swimmi...