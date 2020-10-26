Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports The Los Angeles Current swimming team triumphed in Match 3 of the second season of the International Swimming League (ISL). Digital Journal has the recap. Tom Shields of Los Angeles Current Photo Courtesy of ISL World record holder Ryan Murphy won his fourth race of the second ISL season in the men's 200 meter backstroke, and co-captain Beryl Gastaldello of Los Angeles Current Photo Courtesy of ISL Gastaldello and Weitzeil secured their team subsequent wins in the women's 50 meter freestyle race, and they showed no signs of slowing down, especially when they tied for first place. Gastaldello won the women's 50 meter backstroke race, which was her third victory of the first day of Match 3. If that weren't enough, Gastaldello, Gorbenko, Weitzeil, and Ali DeLoof won first place in the women's 4 x 100 meter medley relay race. Three-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy of Los Angeles Current Photo Courtesy of ISL Gastaldello was in incredible form on Day 2 since she won the women's 100 meter freestyle race, and Tom Shields was victorious in the men's 200 meter butterfly. Gastaldello and Alyssa March finished one-two in the women's 50 meter butterfly race. Lenny Krayzelburg serves as their team's General Manager. Olympic gold medalist Tom Shields was in top form from Match 1, when he won two races, and he kicked off Match 3 with a win in the men's 100 meter butterfly race.World record holder Ryan Murphy won his fourth race of the second ISL season in the men's 200 meter backstroke, and co-captain Beryl Gastaldello teamed up with Anastasia Gorbenko, Andi Murez, and Weitzeil to score a victory in the women's Los Angeles Current team in the 4 x 100 meter freestyle relay.Gastaldello and Weitzeil secured their team subsequent wins in the women's 50 meter freestyle race, and they showed no signs of slowing down, especially when they tied for first place. Gastaldello won the women's 50 meter backstroke race, which was her third victory of the first day of Match 3.If that weren't enough, Gastaldello, Gorbenko, Weitzeil, and Ali DeLoof won first place in the women's 4 x 100 meter medley relay race.Three-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy continued his winning streak in the men's 50 meter backstroke, and then, Murphy won the men's 4 x 100 meter medley relay, along with Tom Shields, Felipe Silva Franca, and Maxime Rooney.Gastaldello was in incredible form on Day 2 since she won the women's 100 meter freestyle race, and Tom Shields was victorious in the men's 200 meter butterfly. Gastaldello and Alyssa March finished one-two in the women's 50 meter butterfly race. More about los angeles current, isl, Ryan murphy los angeles current isl Ryan murphy