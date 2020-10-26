Lenny Krayzelburg serves as their team's General Manager. Olympic gold medalist Tom Shields was in top form from Match 1, when he won two races, and he kicked off Match 3 with a win in the men's 100 meter butterfly race.
Tom Shields of Los Angeles Current
Photo Courtesy of ISL
World record holder Ryan Murphy won his fourth race of the second ISL season in the men's 200 meter backstroke, and co-captain Beryl Gastaldello
teamed up with Anastasia Gorbenko, Andi Murez, and Weitzeil to score a victory in the women's Los Angeles Current team in the 4 x 100 meter freestyle relay.
Beryl Gastaldello of Los Angeles Current
Photo Courtesy of ISL
Gastaldello and Weitzeil secured their team subsequent wins in the women's 50 meter freestyle race, and they showed no signs of slowing down, especially when they tied for first place. Gastaldello won the women's 50 meter backstroke race, which was her third victory of the first day of Match 3.
If that weren't enough, Gastaldello, Gorbenko, Weitzeil, and Ali DeLoof won first place in the women's 4 x 100 meter medley relay race.
Three-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy
continued his winning streak in the men's 50 meter backstroke, and then, Murphy won the men's 4 x 100 meter medley relay, along with Tom Shields, Felipe Silva Franca, and Maxime Rooney.
Ryan Murphy of Los Angeles Current
Photo Courtesy of ISL
Gastaldello was in incredible form on Day 2 since she won the women's 100 meter freestyle race, and Tom Shields was victorious in the men's 200 meter butterfly. Gastaldello and Alyssa March finished one-two in the women's 50 meter butterfly race.