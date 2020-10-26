Email
article imageReview: Los Angeles Current triumphs in Match 3 of ISL Season 2 Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
The Los Angeles Current swimming team triumphed in Match 3 of the second season of the International Swimming League (ISL). Digital Journal has the recap.
Lenny Krayzelburg serves as their team's General Manager. Olympic gold medalist Tom Shields was in top form from Match 1, when he won two races, and he kicked off Match 3 with a win in the men's 100 meter butterfly race.
Photo Courtesy of ISL
World record holder Ryan Murphy won his fourth race of the second ISL season in the men's 200 meter backstroke, and co-captain Beryl Gastaldello teamed up with Anastasia Gorbenko, Andi Murez, and Weitzeil to score a victory in the women's Los Angeles Current team in the 4 x 100 meter freestyle relay.
Photo Courtesy of ISL
Gastaldello and Weitzeil secured their team subsequent wins in the women's 50 meter freestyle race, and they showed no signs of slowing down, especially when they tied for first place. Gastaldello won the women's 50 meter backstroke race, which was her third victory of the first day of Match 3.
If that weren't enough, Gastaldello, Gorbenko, Weitzeil, and Ali DeLoof won first place in the women's 4 x 100 meter medley relay race.
Three-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy continued his winning streak in the men's 50 meter backstroke, and then, Murphy won the men's 4 x 100 meter medley relay, along with Tom Shields, Felipe Silva Franca, and Maxime Rooney.
Photo Courtesy of ISL
Gastaldello was in incredible form on Day 2 since she won the women's 100 meter freestyle race, and Tom Shields was victorious in the men's 200 meter butterfly. Gastaldello and Alyssa March finished one-two in the women's 50 meter butterfly race.
More about los angeles current, isl, Ryan murphy
 
