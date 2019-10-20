Former Olympian Lenny Krayzelburg serves as General Manager of the Los Angeles Current, and David Marsh
is the Head Coach.
Tom Shields
was victorious in the men's 100 meter butterfly race winning with a time of 49.50 seconds.
Andrew Seliskar
won the men's 400 meter individual medley (IM) with a time of 4:06.30, and three-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Ryan Murphy won the men's 200 meter backstroke with a time of 1:49.87.
Annie Lazor triumphed in the women's 200 meter breaststroke, clocking 2:20.05, and the LA Current men's 4x100 meter freestyle relay (comprised of Nathan Adrian
, Ryan Held, Matt Grevers and Michael Chadwick
) reigned supreme with a time of 3:08.00.
