article imageReview: Los Angeles Current triumphs at ISL debut in Lewisville, Texas Special

By Markos Papadatos     33 mins ago in Sports
Lewisville - On October 19, the Los Angeles Current made its debut at the International Swimming League (ISL) event in Lewisville, Texas.
Former Olympian Lenny Krayzelburg serves as General Manager of the Los Angeles Current, and David Marsh is the Head Coach.
Tom Shields was victorious in the men's 100 meter butterfly race winning with a time of 49.50 seconds.
Andrew Seliskar won the men's 400 meter individual medley (IM) with a time of 4:06.30, and three-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Ryan Murphy won the men's 200 meter backstroke with a time of 1:49.87.
Annie Lazor triumphed in the women's 200 meter breaststroke, clocking 2:20.05, and the LA Current men's 4x100 meter freestyle relay (comprised of Nathan Adrian, Ryan Held, Matt Grevers and Michael Chadwick) reigned supreme with a time of 3:08.00.
To learn more about the Los Angeles Current, follow them on Twitter and check out their official Facebook page.
