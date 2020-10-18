Email
article imageReview: London Roar swimming team dominates Day 3 of ISL Season 2 Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Budapest - The London Roar swimming team dominated their first match on Day 3 of the second season of the International Swimming League (ISL).
London Roar was on a roll today at the Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary. They competed against such swimming teams as Aqua Centurions, DC Trident, and the local Hungarian swimming team, Iron.
French swimmer Marie Wattel won the women's 100 meter butterfly race for London Roar with a time of 56.45 seconds. Christian Diener won the men's 200 meter backstroke clocking 1:49.51, and Annie Lazor triumphed in the women's 200 meter breaststroke with a time of 2:18.85.
Kirill Prigoda was victorious in the men's 200 meter breaststroke with a time of 2:04.60, and London Roar claimed first place in the women's 4 x 100 meter freestyle relay race clocking 3:30.91.
Alia Atkinson won the women's 50 meter breaststroke race with a time of 55.65 seconds, and Canadian swimmer Sydney Pickrem wowed in the women's 200 meter individual medley (IM) with a time of 2:07.31.
One of the highlight matches was the men's 50 meter backstroke race where Christian Diener (22.76 seconds) and Brazilian swimmer Guilherme Guido (22.90 seconds) finished one-two, and they earned 26 points for the London Roar.
London Roar also swept both the women's and men's 4 x 100 meter medley relay races, thus proving to be a true force to be reckoned with this ISL season.
Their second ISL match will take place tomorrow, on Monday, October 19.
To learn more about the London Roar, follow them on Instagram and on Twitter.
Brazilian swimmer Guilherme Guido
Brazilian swimmer Guilherme Guido
Photo Courtesy of Guilherme Guido
More about London Roar, isl, Budapest, Hungary, Swimming
 
