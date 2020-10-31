Special By By Markos Papadatos 5 hours ago in Sports Budapest - London Roar triumphed in Match 5 of the International Swimming League (ISL) Season 2. Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos has the recap. Freya Anderson, Alia Atkinson, and Guilherme Guido were the swimmers that won more than one race for the London Roar swimming team. Brazilian swimmer Guilherme Guido of London Roar Photo Courtesy of ISL Other highlight wins for London Roar included Greek swimmer Andreas Vazaios giving London Roar a major victory in the men's 200 meter individual medley (IM), and Adam Peaty winning the men's 50 meter breaststroke with a time of 26.10 seconds. The team standings after Match 5 are as follows: London Roar leads with 499.0 points, followed by the Los Angeles Current (478.5 points), while Tokyo Frog Kings finished in third place with 446.5 points, and DC Trident came in fourth with 287 points. Tom Shields of the Los Angeles Current was named MVP of this match earning 62.5 points for his team. Following him in the MVP standings were Beryl Gastaldello of the Los Angeles Current with 54.5 points, and Alia Atkinson of London Roar with 40.5 points. Guilherme Guido and Ryan Murphy in ISL Season 2 Photo Courtesy of ISL London Roar has the distinction of being one of two teams (along with the Cali Condors) to have an unblemished record after completing two ISL matches. Rob Woodhouse serves as the General Manager of the team.Freya Anderson, Alia Atkinson, and Guilherme Guido were the swimmers that won more than one race for the London Roar swimming team. Brazilian swimmer Guilherme Guido won the men's 50 meter backstroke race clocking 22.86 seconds, and the men's 100 meter backstroke with 49.57 seconds, proving that he is a true force to be reckoned with.Other highlight wins for London Roar included Greek swimmer Andreas Vazaios giving London Roar a major victory in the men's 200 meter individual medley (IM), and Adam Peaty winning the men's 50 meter breaststroke with a time of 26.10 seconds.The team standings after Match 5 are as follows: London Roar leads with 499.0 points, followed by the Los Angeles Current (478.5 points), while Tokyo Frog Kings finished in third place with 446.5 points, and DC Trident came in fourth with 287 points.Tom Shields of the Los Angeles Current was named MVP of this match earning 62.5 points for his team. Following him in the MVP standings were Beryl Gastaldello of the Los Angeles Current with 54.5 points, and Alia Atkinson of London Roar with 40.5 points. More about London Roar, isl, Season, Guilherme Guido London Roar isl Season Guilherme Guido