Linda noted that a journal is an efficient way to monitor one's progress towards achieving goals, especially lofty ones. What makes it even more compelling is that she has included pages from her late brother, Steve's actual journals and logs, which gives readers and fans a glimpse of what his intense workouts entailed.
She also included quotes from her late brother, as well as the other people in his life that knew Steve the best such as Coach Walt McClure, Phil Pursian, Ron Apling, and Tom Huggins, among others.
It is definitely inspirational since it is full of tips and insights on how one can improve their running skills and enhance their drive and motivations in life; moreover, the photographs in the book, especially those of Coos Bay, Oregon, and the archive images of Steve, help bring the book to life even more. If anybody is every down, this book is a great source to refer to, since it can easily help boost one's self-esteem.
Steve Prefontaine
Horst-Rüdiger Schlöske
The syntax is exceptional, and Linda Prefontaine has done great work and continues to do an excellent job, keeping Steve Prefontaine's life story and memory alive. This book is a must for all runners (aspiring and professional ones), and anybody who is a fan of Steve Prefontaine. It garners five out of five stars.
To learn more about the runner's log and the legacy of Steve Prefontaine, check out the official Prefontaine Productions website
.
Mural in memory of Steve Prefontaine in Coos Bay
Linda Prefontaine
: Linda Prefontaine chatted with Digital Journal
this past May about the "Tour de Pre" and Coos Bay.
Coos Bay Boardwalk in Oregon
Linda Prefontaine