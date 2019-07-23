Special By By Markos Papadatos 37 mins ago in Sports Gwangju - On July 23, American swimmer Lilly King has a major reason to celebrate. She won the gold medal for Team USA in the women's 100 meter breaststroke final. Russian swimmer Yuliya Yefimova came in second place with a time of 1:05.49, while Italian swimmer Martina Carraro took home the bronze medal with a time of 1:06.36. A 22-year-old swimmer, King is the world record holder in this event, which she achieved almost two years ago, on July 25, 2017, at the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, with a time of 1:04.13. This marked the second individual gold medal for Team USA at the 2019 FINA World Championships and the first by a female American swimmer. Yesterday, on July 22, as Prior to that, on July 21, American swimmers Nathan Adrian, Zach Apple, Caeleb Dressel, and Blake Pieroni collectively won the gold medal in the In other Lilly King news, she will be competing for the King triumphed in the women's 100 meter breaststroke final at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, with a time of 1:04.93.Russian swimmer Yuliya Yefimova came in second place with a time of 1:05.49, while Italian swimmer Martina Carraro took home the bronze medal with a time of 1:06.36.A 22-year-old swimmer, King is the world record holder in this event, which she achieved almost two years ago, on July 25, 2017, at the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, with a time of 1:04.13.This marked the second individual gold medal for Team USA at the 2019 FINA World Championships and the first by a female American swimmer. Yesterday, on July 22, as Digital Journal reported , Caeleb Dressel won the gold medal in the men's 50 meter butterfly.Prior to that, on July 21, American swimmers Nathan Adrian, Zach Apple, Caeleb Dressel, and Blake Pieroni collectively won the gold medal in the men's 4 x 100 meter freestyle relay race In other Lilly King news, she will be competing for the Cali Condors in the International Swimming League (ISL), where Olympian Jason Lezak serves as the General Manager. More about Lilly King, World, Championships, American, Swimmer More news from Lilly King World Championships American Swimmer breaststroke