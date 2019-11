Special By By Markos Papadatos 46 mins ago in Sports College Park - On November 16 and 17, Olympic gold medalist swimmer Lilly King reigned supreme in the women's breaststroke events at the U.S. derby International Swimming League (ISL) match in Maryland. On the second day of the ISL competition, King won the women's 100 meter breaststroke with a time of 1:03.00. In two days, King won a total of 31.5 points for the Cali Condors team. As a result, King has won all of the nine breaststroke races that she competed in her three ISL matches. This past summer, King won three gold medals and a silver at the 2019 To learn more about the Cali Condors, check out their Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with King competes for the Cali Condors , with Olympian Jason Lezak as the General Manager of the team. On day one of the ISL at the Eppley Recreation Center in Maryland, King claimed two victories in the women's 50 meter and the 200 breaststroke races, clocking 29.00 seconds and 2:17.78 respectively.On the second day of the ISL competition, King won the women's 100 meter breaststroke with a time of 1:03.00. In two days, King won a total of 31.5 points for the Cali Condors team.As a result, King has won all of the nine breaststroke races that she competed in her three ISL matches.This past summer, King won three gold medals and a silver at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.To learn more about the Cali Condors, check out their Facebook page and follow them on Twitter : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Lilly King back in September of 2019 about the International Swimming League. More about Lilly King, isl, Maryland, Swimmer Lilly King isl Maryland Swimmer