King competes for the Cali Condors
, with Olympian Jason Lezak
as the General Manager of the team. On day one of the ISL at the Eppley Recreation Center in Maryland, King claimed two victories in the women's 50 meter and the 200 breaststroke races, clocking 29.00 seconds and 2:17.78 respectively.
On the second day of the ISL competition, King won the women's 100 meter breaststroke with a time of 1:03.00. In two days, King won a total of 31.5 points for the Cali Condors team.
As a result, King has won all of the nine breaststroke races that she competed in her three ISL matches.
This past summer, King won three gold medals and a silver at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships
in Gwangju, South Korea.
