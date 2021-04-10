Special By By Markos Papadatos 33 mins ago in Sports Mission Viejo - On April 10, Lilly King and Olivia Smoliga reflected on their TYR Pro Swim Series wins, which took place in Mission Viejo, California. King won the women's 200 meter breaststroke final with a time of 2:22.38. "It was good, obviously," King said about the win. This was probably what our final heat at trials is going to look like so I am trying to get a tuneup and get my hands on the wall first. It was a pretty good win, I was pretty happy with it," King elaborated. Particularly impressive about this competition is that it mimics the competition schedule at the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo. "I am really glad that we are doing it now so I can figure out how my warm-up protocol is going to be, my cool down and how to prepare. It's a lot different than a normal meet because it's the first time we've done this. I am really glad I am getting the chance to practice before we head to Tokyo," King explained. "This schedule definitely took a little adjusting after the first day," Smoliga added. "Today, I set my schedule back an hour early." Olympic swimmer Olivia Smoliga Becca Wyant This past fall, Smoliga and King competed for the Cali Condors in the sophomore season of the International Swimming League (ISL) that took place in the bubble in Budapest, Hungary. Olympian Jason Lezak served as their team's General Manager, and Smoliga was a co-captain of the team along with Caeleb Dressel. The Cali Condors were crowned winners of ISL Season 2. Smoliga won the women's 100 meter backstroke final with a time of 59.04 seconds. On her win, Smoliga remarked, "It felt good, it was a really fun race. I am happy to finish strong like that with the double that I had, so it was good."King won the women's 200 meter breaststroke final with a time of 2:22.38. "It was good, obviously," King said about the win. This was probably what our final heat at trials is going to look like so I am trying to get a tuneup and get my hands on the wall first. It was a pretty good win, I was pretty happy with it," King elaborated.Particularly impressive about this competition is that it mimics the competition schedule at the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo. "I am really glad that we are doing it now so I can figure out how my warm-up protocol is going to be, my cool down and how to prepare. It's a lot different than a normal meet because it's the first time we've done this. I am really glad I am getting the chance to practice before we head to Tokyo," King explained."This schedule definitely took a little adjusting after the first day," Smoliga added. "Today, I set my schedule back an hour early."This past fall, Smoliga and King competed for the Cali Condors in the sophomore season of the International Swimming League (ISL) that took place in the bubble in Budapest, Hungary. Olympian Jason Lezak served as their team's General Manager, and Smoliga was a co-captain of the team along with Caeleb Dressel. The Cali Condors were crowned winners of ISL Season 2. More about Olivia Smoliga, Lilly King, Mission viejo, TYR Pro Swim Series Olivia Smoliga Lilly King Mission viejo TYR Pro Swim Series