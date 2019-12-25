Special By By Markos Papadatos 57 mins ago in Sports Las Vegas - Two-time Olympic gold medalist and world champion swimmer Lilly King has a major reason to be proud. She earned a special prize from the International Swimming League. This included four wins in the women's 50 meter breaststroke, as well as four wins in the women's 100 meter breaststroke and another four times in the women's 200 meter breaststroke; moreover, King was a key member of the Cali Condors in the women's 4 × 100 medley relays, and they won every time that they raced. Thanks to these accomplishments, being unmatched this ISL season, King received the "Undefeated Swimmer" prize from the ISL, and it had a monetary value of $15,000. King helped the Cali Condors score 63 points in Las Vegas, and she ranked sixth among all swimmers. In addition, King's 157.5 point-total for the ISL season was the eighth-best performance. At the ISL grand finale in Las Vegas, King was the Cali Condors' highest-scoring female swimmer, and their team finished in third place, right behind London Roar (second place) and Energy Standard (first place winners). During the ISL season, King set several records. She broke the American Record in the women's 50 meter breaststroke in the Las Vegas grand finale in a time of 28.90 seconds, and she also set new U.S. Open records in the women's 100 meter breastroke in College Park, Maryland, and in the women's 200 meter breaststroke in Vegas. The U.S. Open records recognize the fastest swims on American soil. King competed for the Cali Condors in this inaugural International Swimming League (ISL) season. She was the only swimmer that managed to win every single race that she swam in the regular ISL season and in the grand finale in Las Vegas.This included four wins in the women's 50 meter breaststroke, as well as four wins in the women's 100 meter breaststroke and another four times in the women's 200 meter breaststroke; moreover, King was a key member of the Cali Condors in the women's 4 × 100 medley relays, and they won every time that they raced.Thanks to these accomplishments, being unmatched this ISL season, King received the "Undefeated Swimmer" prize from the ISL, and it had a monetary value of $15,000.King helped the Cali Condors score 63 points in Las Vegas, and she ranked sixth among all swimmers. In addition, King's 157.5 point-total for the ISL season was the eighth-best performance. At the ISL grand finale in Las Vegas, King was the Cali Condors' highest-scoring female swimmer, and their team finished in third place, right behind London Roar (second place) and Energy Standard (first place winners).During the ISL season, King set several records. She broke the American Record in the women's 50 meter breaststroke in the Las Vegas grand finale in a time of 28.90 seconds, and she also set new U.S. Open records in the women's 100 meter breastroke in College Park, Maryland, and in the women's 200 meter breaststroke in Vegas. The U.S. Open records recognize the fastest swims on American soil. More about Lilly King, isl, Swimmer, International Swimming League, Las vegas Lilly King isl Swimmer International Swimmi... Las vegas