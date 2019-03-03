Email
article imageReview: Lea Sprunger wins gold at the 2019 European Indoor Championships Special

By Markos Papadatos     48 mins ago in Sports
Glasgow - On March 2, Swiss athlete Lea Sprunger triumphed in the women's 400 meters at the 2019 European Athletics Indoor Championships.
Sprunger was able to shine at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow in the United Kingdom. A 28-year-old sprinter, Sprunger won the women's 400 meter race with a time of 51.61 seconds, which is a world-leading mark. This gold medal comes as a great early birthday present for Sprunger since she will be celebrating her 29th birthday on Tuesday, March 5.
Belgian sprinter Cynthia Bolingo Mbongo came in second place with a national record of 51.62 seconds, and Dutch athlete Lisanne de Witte claimed the bronze medal with a time of 52.34 seconds, where she set a new personal best.
Lea Sprunger posing with her gold medal at the podium
Lea Sprunger posing with her gold medal at the podium
Daniel Mitchell
In August of 2018, Sprunger won the gold medal in the women's 400 meter hurdles at the European Championships in Berlin, with a time of 54.33 seconds, a European-leading mark last summer. Sprunger had also won first place in the IAAF Diamond League in Birmingham.
Lea Sprunger
Lea Sprunger
Photo by Daniel Mitchell
To learn more about Lea Sprunger, follow her on Instagram and check out her official website.
Read More: In September of 2018, Digital Journal recapped Lea Sprunger's journey in the women's 400 meter hurdles.
