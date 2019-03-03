Special By By Markos Papadatos 48 mins ago in Sports Glasgow - On March 2, Swiss athlete Lea Sprunger triumphed in the women's 400 meters at the 2019 European Athletics Indoor Championships. Belgian sprinter Cynthia Bolingo Mbongo came in second place with a national record of 51.62 seconds, and Dutch athlete Lisanne de Witte claimed the bronze medal with a time of 52.34 seconds, where she set a new personal best. Lea Sprunger posing with her gold medal at the podium Daniel Mitchell In August of 2018, Sprunger won the gold medal in the women's 400 meter hurdles at the European Championships in Berlin, with a time of 54.33 seconds, a European-leading mark last summer. Sprunger had also won first place in the Lea Sprunger Photo by Daniel Mitchell To learn more about Lea Sprunger, follow her on Read More: In September of 2018, Sprunger was able to shine at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow in the United Kingdom. A 28-year-old sprinter, Sprunger won the women's 400 meter race with a time of 51.61 seconds, which is a world-leading mark. This gold medal comes as a great early birthday present for Sprunger since she will be celebrating her 29th birthday on Tuesday, March 5.Belgian sprinter Cynthia Bolingo Mbongo came in second place with a national record of 51.62 seconds, and Dutch athlete Lisanne de Witte claimed the bronze medal with a time of 52.34 seconds, where she set a new personal best.In August of 2018, Sprunger won the gold medal in the women's 400 meter hurdles at the European Championships in Berlin, with a time of 54.33 seconds, a European-leading mark last summer. Sprunger had also won first place in the IAAF Diamond League in Birmingham To learn more about Lea Sprunger, follow her on Instagram and check out her official website : In September of 2018, Digital Journal recapped Lea Sprunger's journey in the women's 400 meter hurdles. More about Lea Sprunger, European, Indoor, Championships, Swiss Lea Sprunger European Indoor Championships Swiss