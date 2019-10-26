Email
article imageReview: LA Current scores three ISL wins on their first day in Budapest Special

By Markos Papadatos     42 mins ago in Sports
Budapest - On October 26, the first day of the International Swimming League (ISL) competition took place at Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary.
Three American swimmers of the Los Angeles Current (under General Manager Lenny Krayzelburg) secured victories on the first day in Budapest.
Tom Shields won first place in the men's 100 meter fly with a time of 49.39 seconds. Andrew Seliskar triumphed in the men's 400 meter individual medley (IM) clocking 4:03.28, while three-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy reigned supreme in the men's 200 meter backstroke with a time of 1:49.40.
Ryan Murphy
Ryan Murphy
JD Lasica, Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
American swimmer Andrew Seliskar remarked that the atmosphere in Budapest was "incredible" and that made everyone "fired up." Seliskar noted that the team battle is really close, so they are being very strategic about where they are placing the swimmers in the specific events. "I'm just trying to do my part to help the team," Seliskar acknowledged.
On November 16 and 17, the Los Angeles Current will be competing at the ISL event that will be held at the Natatorium at the Eppley Recreation Center, College Park in Maryland.
To learn more about the Los Angeles Current, check out their Facebook page and follow them on Instagram.
