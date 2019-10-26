Three American swimmers of the Los Angeles Current
(under General Manager Lenny Krayzelburg) secured victories on the first day in Budapest.
Tom Shields
won first place in the men's 100 meter fly with a time of 49.39 seconds. Andrew Seliskar triumphed in the men's 400 meter individual medley (IM) clocking 4:03.28, while three-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy
reigned supreme in the men's 200 meter backstroke with a time of 1:49.40.
Ryan Murphy
JD Lasica, Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
American swimmer Andrew Seliskar
remarked that the atmosphere in Budapest was "incredible" and that made everyone "fired up." Seliskar noted that the team battle is really close, so they are being very strategic about where they are placing the swimmers in the specific events. "I'm just trying to do my part to help the team," Seliskar acknowledged.
On November 16 and 17, the Los Angeles Current will be competing at the ISL event that will be held at the Natatorium at the Eppley Recreation Center, College Park in Maryland.
To learn more about the Los Angeles Current, check out their Facebook page
and follow them on Instagram
.