article imageReview: Kurtis Marschall sets new personal best at 'All Star Perche' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Clermont-ferrand - On February 24, Australian pole vaulter Kurtis Marschall had a major reason to be proud. He set a new personal best at the "All Star Perche."
This event was organized by French pole vaulter and world record holder Renaud Lavillenie, who refrained from competing due to an injury.
Marschall was able to clear 5.87 meters, which is a new personal best for the 21-year-old Aussie pole vaulter. With this jump, he finished in third place, right behind American athlete Sam Kendricks, who came in second place, and Polish pole vaulter Piotr Lisek, who finished in first place.
As Digital Journal reported, both Kendricks and Lisek are the new world leaders in the sport this indoor season with their clearance of 5.93 meters. They took the world-leading mark away from teen pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis who had set the previous world-lead at 5.92 meters this past Friday, February 22, and in doing so, the 19-year-old pole vaulter set a new collegiate record.
Hopefully, this performance is a harbinger of bigger and better things to come for Kurtis Marschall in 2019.
Read More: In December of 2018, Kurtis Marschall chatted with Digital Journal about his athletic career as a pole vaulter.
