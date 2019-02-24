This event was organized by French pole vaulter and world record holder Renaud Lavillenie, who refrained from competing due to an injury.
Marschall was able to clear 5.87 meters, which is a new personal best for the 21-year-old Aussie pole vaulter. With this jump, he finished in third place, right behind American athlete Sam Kendricks, who came in second place, and Polish pole vaulter Piotr Lisek, who finished in first place.
As Digital Journal reported, both Kendricks and Lisek
are the new world leaders in the sport this indoor season with their clearance of 5.93 meters. They took the world-leading mark away from teen pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis who had set the previous world-lead at 5.92 meters this past Friday, February 22, and in doing so, the 19-year-old pole vaulter set a new collegiate record
.
Hopefully, this performance is a harbinger of bigger and better things to come for Kurtis Marschall
in 2019.
