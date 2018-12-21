Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Digital Journal looks back at French athlete Kevin Mayer's incredible year in track and field, which included him smashing a new world record in the men's decathlon. On the following year, Mayer won the men's decathlon at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, thus proving that he is a true force to be reckoned with; moreover, this past March, the 26-year-old Frenchman claimed victory in the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham in the men's heptathlon where he scored a total of 6348 points, which was a world-leading mark. In September of 2018, Mayer accomplished a huge milestone in track and field in Talence, France. He destroyed the For his athletic achievements this year, Mayer won the coveted Golden Track award for "Men's European Athlete of the Year," and he was one of the top five finalists nominated for the prestigious IAAF "Male World Athlete of the Year" award. To learn more about world renowned French decathlete Kevin Mayer, check out his At the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Mayer took home the silver medal in the men's decathlon, right behind American athlete Ashton Eaton, who had set an Olympic record with 8893 points. Mayer, on the other hand, also set a national record for France, with 8834 points.On the following year, Mayer won the men's decathlon at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, thus proving that he is a true force to be reckoned with; moreover, this past March, the 26-year-old Frenchman claimed victory in the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham in the men's heptathlon where he scored a total of 6348 points, which was a world-leading mark.In September of 2018, Mayer accomplished a huge milestone in track and field in Talence, France. He destroyed the world record in the men's decathlon, scoring a record-breaking 9126 points.For his athletic achievements this year, Mayer won the coveted Golden Track award for "Men's European Athlete of the Year," and he was one of the top five finalists nominated for the prestigious IAAF "Male World Athlete of the Year" award.To learn more about world renowned French decathlete Kevin Mayer, check out his Facebook page and follow him on Instagram More about Kevin Mayer, decathlon, World record, track and field Kevin Mayer decathlon World record track and field