Budapest - Three-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katinka Hosszu was the big winner at the International Swimming League (ISL) competition in Budapest. Team Iron, who raced in front of their hometown crowd in Hungary, came in second place with 425 points. Dorina Szekeres serves as their team's General Manager. Their captain, Katinka Hosszu, swam six times on her own at this competition, where she won three out of the six races. She was able to score 47 points and she was named MVP (Most Valuable Player) of the Budapest ISL match. Katinka Hosszu took home $12,500 in prize money, and most impressive about her is that she accomplished this milestone without competing in a skins event. Also from Iron, Dutch swimmer Ranomi Kromowidjojo scored 40.5 points for her team, while Russian swimmer Vladimir Morozov secured 38 points and Kristof Milak secured 36.5 points respectively. On November 23 and 24, Team Iron will be competing at the London Aquatics Centre in London, where they will be vying for the top two European spots so that they can compete at the ISL finals at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Katinka Hosszu was the first swimmer to hold world records in all five individual medley (IM) races at the same time.