Budapest - World-class swimmers Katinka Hosszu (Iron), Michael Andrew (New York Breakers), Ryan Murphy (Los Angeles Current), and Peter Stevens (Iron) were inspirational during a middle school visit in Budapest.

The four athletes were in Budapest, Hungary, competing in the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL). "Iron Lady" Katinka Hosszu found it "amazing" that the middle school has a pool. The professional swimmers spoke to the children about promoting and advancing the sport of swimming. She described it as a "fun" experience and even participated in a team relay with the kids. She praised the ISL for serving as an inspiration for the future generation of children to choose swimming as their sport of choice.

Michael Andrew of the New York Breakers expressed his love to give back to the younger generation. Even though he is a young athlete himself, 20 years old, he noted the importance of being able to encourage young children. He is stoked to see the kids' smiling faces as they are afforded the privilege to meet the athletes as well.

Three-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer (and world record holder) Ryan Murphy, who competes for the Los Angeles Current, proclaimed his passion to help grow the sport of swimming. Murphy complimented the ISL for doing a "great job" at the top end for professional swimmers and for bringing swimmers to the younger generations.