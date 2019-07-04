Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Katie Nageotte wins Athletissima 2019 in Lausanne, sets new PB Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Lausanne - On July 4, American pole vaulter Katie Nageotte has an additional reason to celebrate, besides "Independence Day" in America.
She won the women's pole vault competition as part of Athletissima 2019 at Lausanne, Switzerland. Nageotte was able to clear 4.82 meters on her second attempt, where she set a new personal best outdoors in the women's pole vault.
Nageotte also tried three attempts at 4.90 meters with no success. She left Russian pole vaulter Anzhelika Sidorova in second place with 4.72 meters, which she cleared on her first try, yet she failed all three attempts at 4.77 meters.
British pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw finished in third place with a season best of 4.72 meters. Cuban pole vaulter Yarisley Silva finished in fourth place with 4.57 meters. Olympic gold medalist Katerine Stefanidi of Greece failed at all three attempts at 4.57 meters, leaving with no mark (NM).
This past February, as Digital Journal reported, Nageotte won the 2019 USA Track and Field Indoor Championships, which were held in Staten Island, New York.
To learn more about American pole vaulter Katie Nageotte, follow her on Instagram.
Read More: Digital Journal recapped Katie Nageotte's extraordinary pole vault journey in 2018.
More about Katie Nageotte, lausanne, pole vault, women's, Athletissima
More news from
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Deforestation of Amazon rainforest soars under Bolsonaro
France's first lady calls out 'relentless' bullying
Iran condemns detention of oil supertanker in Gibraltar
Migrants still detained at site of deadly Libyan air strike
Trump celebrates US might, avoids politics in rousing July 4 speech
TG Sheppard talks SiriusXM Elvis Radio, music career, Kelly Lang Special
Trump Facebook ads used models and Japanese scenes to depict U.S.
Review: Brandon Beemer, Victoria Konefal amazing on 'Days of Our Lives' Special
Chatting with Lauren Davidson: Country singer-songwriter Special
French MPs back giving online platforms 24 hours to remove hate speech