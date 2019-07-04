Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Lausanne - On July 4, American pole vaulter Katie Nageotte has an additional reason to celebrate, besides "Independence Day" in America. Nageotte also tried three attempts at 4.90 meters with no success. She left Russian pole vaulter Anzhelika Sidorova in second place with 4.72 meters, which she cleared on her first try, yet she failed all three attempts at 4.77 meters. British pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw finished in third place with a season best of 4.72 meters. Cuban pole vaulter Yarisley Silva finished in fourth place with 4.57 meters. Olympic gold medalist Katerine Stefanidi of Greece failed at all three attempts at 4.57 meters, leaving with no mark (NM). This past February, as To learn more about American pole vaulter Katie Nageotte, follow her on Read More: She won the women's pole vault competition as part of Athletissima 2019 at Lausanne, Switzerland. Nageotte was able to clear 4.82 meters on her second attempt, where she set a new personal best outdoors in the women's pole vault.Nageotte also tried three attempts at 4.90 meters with no success. She left Russian pole vaulter Anzhelika Sidorova in second place with 4.72 meters, which she cleared on her first try, yet she failed all three attempts at 4.77 meters.British pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw finished in third place with a season best of 4.72 meters. Cuban pole vaulter Yarisley Silva finished in fourth place with 4.57 meters. Olympic gold medalist Katerine Stefanidi of Greece failed at all three attempts at 4.57 meters, leaving with no mark (NM).This past February, as Digital Journal reported Nageotte won the 2019 USA Track and Field Indoor Championships, which were held in Staten Island, New York.To learn more about American pole vaulter Katie Nageotte, follow her on Instagram Digital Journal recapped Katie Nageotte's extraordinary pole vault journey in 2018. More about Katie Nageotte, lausanne, pole vault, women's, Athletissima More news from Katie Nageotte lausanne pole vault women s Athletissima