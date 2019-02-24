This year's competition was held at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Facility in Staten Island, New York.
Nageotte
won the women's pole vault with a clearance of 4.81 meters, which she cleared on her first attempt. Prior to that, Nageotte
also cleared 4.71 meters on her first try, which was also enough for a win. Pole vaulter Annie Rhodes came in second place with 4.56 meters.
This marks Nageotte's
second consecutive win at the indoor championship level. A year ago, she also won the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships with a clearance of 4.91 meters, which is her personal best in the event.
Last month, as Digital Journal reported, Nageotte
won first place in the women's pole vault competition at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix.
