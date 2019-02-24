Email
article imageReview: Katie Nageotte wins 2019 USA Track and Field Indoor Championships Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Staten Island - On February 24, Katie Nageotte had a major reason to celebrate. She won first place in the women's pole vault at the Toyota USA Track and Field Indoor Championships.
This year's competition was held at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Facility in Staten Island, New York.
Nageotte won the women's pole vault with a clearance of 4.81 meters, which she cleared on her first attempt. Prior to that, Nageotte also cleared 4.71 meters on her first try, which was also enough for a win. Pole vaulter Annie Rhodes came in second place with 4.56 meters.
This marks Nageotte's second consecutive win at the indoor championship level. A year ago, she also won the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships with a clearance of 4.91 meters, which is her personal best in the event.
Last month, as Digital Journal reported, Nageotte won first place in the women's pole vault competition at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix.
To learn more about pole vaulter Katie Nageotte, follow her on Instagram and on Twitter.
