Review: Katie Nageotte wins 1st place at Boston Indoor Grand Prix Special

By Markos Papadatos     46 mins ago in Sports
Boston - On January 26, American pole vaulter Katie Nageotte had a major reason to be proud. She won first place in the women's pole vault competition at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix.
This event was a part of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Indoor Tour.
Nageotte is the reigning U.S. indoor champion, and a true pole vault queen when it comes to the indoor track and field. She was able to clear the bar at 4.86 meters, which is a world-leading mark this year.
A neat angle of that 4.86 meter jump may be seen via a post on Nageotte's Instagram page.
In doing so, Nageotte bested Olympic gold medalist, European champion and world champion Katerina Stefafinidi, who came in second place with 4.71 meters.
In August of 2018, as Digital Journal previously reported, Nageotte set a personal best of 4.80 meters in the women's pole vault in the outdoor track and field. She set that personal record milestone in Beckum, Germany.
Read More: Digital Journal highlighted Katie Nageotte's 2018 journey in the women's pole vault. She also spoke with this journalist about her athletic career back in May of 2018.
