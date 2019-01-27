This event was a part of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Indoor Tour.
Nageotte is the reigning U.S. indoor champion
, and a true pole vault queen when it comes to the indoor track and field. She was able to clear the bar at 4.86 meters, which is a world-leading mark this year.
A neat angle of that 4.86 meter jump may be seen via a post on Nageotte's Instagram page
.
In doing so, Nageotte bested Olympic gold medalist, European champion
and world champion Katerina Stefafinidi, who came in second place with 4.71 meters.
In August of 2018, as Digital Journal previously reported
, Nageotte set a personal best of 4.80 meters in the women's pole vault in the outdoor track and field. She set that personal record milestone in Beckum, Germany.
