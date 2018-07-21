Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports On July 20, American pole vaulter Katie Nageotte competed in the women's pole vault at the IAAF Diamond League in Monaco. This women's pole vault competition at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Monaco was perhaps the most competitive event in the sport's history, especially since eight female athletes vaulted over 4.75 meters. Russian pole vaulter Anzhelika Sidorova won the competition with a new personal best of 4.85 meters, and Cuban athlete Yarisley Silva came in second with a season best of 4.80 meters. 2016 Olympic gold medalist and reigning outdoor world champion Katerina Stefanidi came in third place with 4.80 meters, and 2018 indoor world champion Katie Nageotte Photo Courtesy of Daniel Mitchell Earlier this year, Nageotte won the gold medal at the national Read More: Katie Nageotte chatted with Nageotte was tied in fifth place with fellow American athlete Jennifer Suhr, where Nageotte set a new personal best of 4.75 meters, thus increasing her previous outdoor personal best by two centimeters.This women's pole vault competition at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Monaco was perhaps the most competitive event in the sport's history, especially since eight female athletes vaulted over 4.75 meters. Russian pole vaulter Anzhelika Sidorova won the competition with a new personal best of 4.85 meters, and Cuban athlete Yarisley Silva came in second with a season best of 4.80 meters. 2016 Olympic gold medalist and reigning outdoor world champion Katerina Stefanidi came in third place with 4.80 meters, and 2018 indoor world champion Sandi Morris came in fourth place with 4.80 meters. Morris is still in the lead in the IAAF Diamond League rankings.Earlier this year, Nageotte won the gold medal at the national indoor championships , and she came in second place at the USA Track and Field Championship in June.: Katie Nageotte chatted with Digital Journal about her athletic career in pole vault. More about Katie Nageotte, IAAF, diamond league, Monaco, American More news from Katie Nageotte IAAF diamond league Monaco American pole vault