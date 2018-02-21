Special By By Markos Papadatos 10 hours ago in Sports Albuquerque - American pole vaulter Katie Nageotte has a major reason to be proud! She upsets Olympic medalists Sandi Morris and Jenn Suhr for the indoor championship win. As a result, Nageotte has earned a spot to compete in the 2018 IAAF Indoor World Championships in Birmingham, United Kingdom, which will take place in the first week of March of 2018. The 26-year-old athlete shared her excitement on social media, especially since she is honored to be representing Team USA at the upcoming Indoor World Championships. "I'm a 16 foot pole vaulter," she exclaimed. "I think the only words to sum up today are 'Holy (insert expletive)'," she added. She went on to express her gratitude to her family, her sponsors, as well as her coach, former pole vaulter Brad Walker, who holds the American record in the sport (6.04 meters). To learn more about American pole vaulter On February 18, 2018, Katie Nageotte set a new personal best in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at the indoor national championships, after clearing 4.91 meters , which is also a world leading mark in the women's pole vault this indoor season. She accomplished this milestone on Pacer poles, a company that believed in her. Nageotte was named 2018 U.S. indoor national champion, and if that weren't enough, Nageotte also gave three strong attempts for a new world record (5.04 meters).As a result, Nageotte has earned a spot to compete in the 2018 IAAF Indoor World Championships in Birmingham, United Kingdom, which will take place in the first week of March of 2018.The 26-year-old athlete shared her excitement on social media, especially since she is honored to be representing Team USA at the upcoming Indoor World Championships. "I'm a 16 foot pole vaulter," she exclaimed. "I think the only words to sum up today are 'Holy (insert expletive)'," she added. She went on to express her gratitude to her family, her sponsors, as well as her coach, former pole vaulter Brad Walker, who holds the American record in the sport (6.04 meters).To learn more about American pole vaulter Katie Nageotte , check out her official Facebook page , and follow her on Twitter More about Katie Nageotte, pole vault, Queen Katie Nageotte pole vault Queen