Knoxville - On January 10, five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky won two races at the TYR Pro Swim Series at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center in Knoxville.

Ledecky reigned supreme in the women's 200 meter freestyle and the 400 meter individual medley. She won the first event of the night, which was the 200 meter freestyle, in 1 minute and 55.78 seconds, ahead of fellow swimmer Simone Manuel, who finished in second place with a time of 1 minute and 58.52 seconds.

An hour later, Ledecky went on to win the 400 meter individual medley in 4:39.39, where she left Hali Flickinger in second place, who clocked 4:39.80. Ledecky acknowledged that she was happy with both wins. She noted that it was "fun to do a double." While the morning may have not felt as great for Ledecky, she felt a lot better by the night.

Other U.S. Olympians that were victorious included Olivia Smoligia in the women's 50 meter backstroke (27.85 seconds), Kelsi Dahlia in the women's 100 meter butterfly (57.86 seconds), as well as Josh Prenot in the men's 400 meter individual medley, who clocked 4:18.74.

Andrew Wilson won the men's 100 meter breaststroke in 1:00.57, and Michael Andrew won in the men's 50 meter backstroke in 24.73.

Last month, as Digital Journal reported, Katie Ledecky triumphed at the 2018 Winter National Swimming Championships.