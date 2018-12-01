The competition took place at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. On November 30, Ledecky secured a first place win in the women's 200 meter freestyle with a time of 1:55.32. On November 29, Ledecky won first place in the Women's 400 meter freestyle with a time of 4:00.35; moreover, on November 28, Ledecky claimed first place in the women's 800 meter freestyle with a time of 8:14.40.
Speaking of her 800 meter freestyle swim, Ledecky won 14 seconds faster than the second place finisher, Ashley Twichell
. As a result, Ledecky automatically qualifies of the U.S. Olympic trials in 2020.
At the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards, which took place in New York City on November 19, as Digital Journal reported, Ledecky
took home the "Female Athlete of the Year" award.
Ledecky
is a six-time Olympic medalist, with five gold medals to her credit and one silver medal. In her accomplished career, she has set 14 world records in swimming.
: Digital Journal chatted with Katie Ledecky
on the red carpet of the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards.