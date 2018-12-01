Email
article imageReview: Katie Ledecky — Queen of the 2018 Winter National Championships Special

By Markos Papadatos     3 hours ago in Sports
Greensboro - Olympic gold medalist and world record holder Katie Ledecky has a major reason to be proud. She was the big winner at the 2018 Winter National Swimming Championships.
The competition took place at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. On November 30, Ledecky secured a first place win in the women's 200 meter freestyle with a time of 1:55.32. On November 29, Ledecky won first place in the Women's 400 meter freestyle with a time of 4:00.35; moreover, on November 28, Ledecky claimed first place in the women's 800 meter freestyle with a time of 8:14.40.
Speaking of her 800 meter freestyle swim, Ledecky won 14 seconds faster than the second place finisher, Ashley Twichell. As a result, Ledecky automatically qualifies of the U.S. Olympic trials in 2020.
At the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards, which took place in New York City on November 19, as Digital Journal reported, Ledecky took home the "Female Athlete of the Year" award.
Ledecky is a six-time Olympic medalist, with five gold medals to her credit and one silver medal. In her accomplished career, she has set 14 world records in swimming.
Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Katie Ledecky on the red carpet of the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards.
