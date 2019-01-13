Knoxville
-
Five-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky has a major reason to celebrate. She won four races at the 2019 TYR Pro Swim Series in Knoxville.
January 12 was the fourth and final day of the 2019 TYR Pro Swim Series at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Ledecky won the women's 1,500 meter freestyle race with a time of 15 minutes and 45.59 seconds. This was a 27 second lead over Ashley Twichell, who finished in second place.
On January 11, Ledecky won the women's 400 meter freestyle with a time of 4:02.71, and prior to that, as Digital Journal reported, Ledecky won the women's 200 meter and the 400 meter individual medley.
This past December, Ledecky was a big winner at the 2018 Winter National Championships, where she won three races. In doing so, Ledecky became the first American swimmer to earn a ticket for the 2020 Olympic Trials.
At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Ledecky was the most decorated female athlete. She had won four gold medals and one silver medal for Team USA, and she shattered two world records.
To learn more about USA Swimming, check out its official website.