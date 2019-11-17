Baker, who competes for the Los Angeles Current (with four-time Olympic gold medalist Lenny Krayzelburg
as the General Manager) won the women's 200 meter backstroke title with a time of 2:01.57.
Other Los Angeles Current athletes that scored wins included Andrew Seliskar
, Beryl Gastaldello in the women's 50 meter backstroke and the 50 meter freestyle, Blake Pieroni in the men's 200 meter freestyle, Felipe Lima in the men's 50 meter breaststroke, as well as Matt Grevers (in a tie with Michael Andrew) in the men's 50 meter backstroke; moreover, the Los Angeles Current (Grevers, Lima, Shields, Chadwick) won the men's 4×100 medley relay race.
On the first day of the competition, the Los Angeles Current scored 234 points, coming in second place behind the Cali Condors, who lead by half a point (234.5 points).
.
