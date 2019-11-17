Email
article imageReview: Kathleen Baker claims breaststroke title at ISL event in Maryland Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
On November 16, in the first day of the International Swimming League's U.S. derby in College Park, Maryland, Olympic swimmer Kathleen Baker was victorious.
Baker, who competes for the Los Angeles Current (with four-time Olympic gold medalist Lenny Krayzelburg as the General Manager) won the women's 200 meter backstroke title with a time of 2:01.57.
Other Los Angeles Current athletes that scored wins included Andrew Seliskar, Beryl Gastaldello in the women's 50 meter backstroke and the 50 meter freestyle, Blake Pieroni in the men's 200 meter freestyle, Felipe Lima in the men's 50 meter breaststroke, as well as Matt Grevers (in a tie with Michael Andrew) in the men's 50 meter backstroke; moreover, the Los Angeles Current (Grevers, Lima, Shields, Chadwick) won the men's 4×100 medley relay race.
On the first day of the competition, the Los Angeles Current scored 234 points, coming in second place behind the Cali Condors, who lead by half a point (234.5 points).
To learn more about the Los Angels Current, check out their Facebook page.
Read More: Kathleen Baker chatted with Digital Journal about the International Swimming League and the Los Angeles Current back in September of 2019.
