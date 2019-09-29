Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Doha - On September 29, Greek pole vaulter Katerina Stefanidi took home the bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar. A Greek athlete and Olympic gold medalist, American pole vaulter To learn more about Greek pole vaulter Katerina Stefanidi, follow her on She was able to clear 4.85 meters on her second attempt, which was enough to secure her the bronze medal. This is a season-best for Stefanidi , who won her fourth consecutive Diamond League trophy this year.A Greek athlete and Olympic gold medalist, Stefanidi failed one attempt at 4.90 meters, and then she raised the bar to 4.95 meters, with two additional attempts that were unsuccessful.American pole vaulter Sandi Morris came in second place with a season-best of 4.90 meters, while Anzhelika Sidorova was able to clear 4.95 meters on her third and final try, which was a world-leading mark and a gold medal clearance for the Russian athlete. This marks Sidorova's first world championship win, and earlier this year, she won the gold at the European Indoor Championships. Last year, she won the silver at the World Indoor Championships in Birmingham.To learn more about Greek pole vaulter Katerina Stefanidi, follow her on Instagram and on Twitter More about Katerina Stefanidi, World championships, Greece, pole vault More news from Katerina Stefanidi World championships Greece pole vault