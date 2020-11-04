Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Four-time Olympic silver medalist and former swimmer Kara Lynn Joyce was featured in the "Champion's Mojo" podcast. Digital Journal has the recap. Joyce noted that it's important to play the long game. One should not expect to be an overnight success in any aspect of one's life. If something is crucial, then one should tap into the "why" and keep going. "Perseverance is so important. It means playing the long game," Kara Lynn Joyce underscored. She added that one should not worry about pleasing others. It is essential to find confidence in oneself and forget about what other people may think. Joyce encouraged people to find a way to meditate in their everyday lives, in any way that works for them. This may include walking, deep breathing, as well as getting outdoors and being in nature. Their entire interview may be heard on the "Champion's Mojo" website by To learn more about Olympian Four-time Olympic medalist Kara Lynn Joyce Aaron Okayama The Webby-nominated " Champion's Mojo " podcast is co-hosted by Kelly Palace and Maria Parker, and their featured guest is three-time Olympian Kara Lynn Joyce, who is the CEO of the Lead Sports Summit. She opened up about life during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I don't know if there is a right or wrong way to handle it," she said. "I've been doing okay. I'm naturally an introvert."Joyce noted that it's important to play the long game. One should not expect to be an overnight success in any aspect of one's life. If something is crucial, then one should tap into the "why" and keep going."Perseverance is so important. It means playing the long game," Kara Lynn Joyce underscored.She added that one should not worry about pleasing others. It is essential to find confidence in oneself and forget about what other people may think.Joyce encouraged people to find a way to meditate in their everyday lives, in any way that works for them. This may include walking, deep breathing, as well as getting outdoors and being in nature.Their entire interview may be heard on the "Champion's Mojo" website by clicking here To learn more about Olympian Kara Lynn Joyce , check out her official homepage More about Kara Lynn Joyce, Champion's Mojo, Olympic, Olympian, Swimmer Kara Lynn Joyce Champion s Mojo Olympic Olympian Swimmer Silver medalist