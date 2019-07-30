She co-wrote this book with Dan D'Addona. It chronicles her life from her childhood growing up in California, and it follows her career as she won NCAA titles and her road to the 2000 Summer Olympic Games in Sydney and the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, Greece, where won her first Olympic gold medal in the 4×200 meter freestyle relay for Team USA.
The book also highlights her life as a philanthropist being the spokesperson for the Jessie Rees Foundation, which delivers JoyJars to children, in an effort to encourage them to never ever give up (NEGU). Being involved in this has had a profound impact on her life.
Golden Glow
is available on Amazon
.
The Verdict
Overall, Golden Glow
by Kaitlin Sandeno
is quite empowering and inspirational. It tells the story of a woman who was able to delve beyond the ordinary and redefine the sport of swimming. It is raw and an honest account that will resonate well with young and aspiring swimmers, especially female swimmers, as Sandeno is a positive role model for them as an athlete and as a human being. The book is highly recommended for readers of all ages, and it can be done in its entirety in two sittings.Golden Glow
garners an A rating.
