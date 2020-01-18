Ress won the men's 100 meter backstroke final with a time of 53.99 seconds leaving Canadian swimmer Javier Acevedo in second place clocking 55.22 seconds and Sam Stewart in third place with a time of 55.72 seconds.
On his performance at this race, Ress remarked that it was "great." "That's the first time I’ve been able to go what I consider fast in-season and after putting on some more weight, I feel healthier than I did last year or two years ago, so I am pretty excited about it."
"I know what I have to do going into the year and it's going to be really tough," Ress said. "Being a backstroker in America, you know what's coming. So, I am using that as motivation."
In 2019, Ress was a part of the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL), where he competed for the Cali Condors with Olympian Jason Lezak as their team's General Manager
: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Justin Ress
back in December of 2019 about the ISL and the upcoming U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska.