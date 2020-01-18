Email
article imageReview: Justin Ress triumphs at 2020 TYR Pro Swim Series in Knoxville Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Knoxville - On January 18, American swimmer Justin Ress competed at the TYR Pro Swim Series at Knoxville in Tennessee and was victorious.
Ress won the men's 100 meter backstroke final with a time of 53.99 seconds leaving Canadian swimmer Javier Acevedo in second place clocking 55.22 seconds and Sam Stewart in third place with a time of 55.72 seconds.
On his performance at this race, Ress remarked that it was "great." "That's the first time I’ve been able to go what I consider fast in-season and after putting on some more weight, I feel healthier than I did last year or two years ago, so I am pretty excited about it."
"I know what I have to do going into the year and it's going to be really tough," Ress said. "Being a backstroker in America, you know what's coming. So, I am using that as motivation."
In 2019, Ress was a part of the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL), where he competed for the Cali Condors with Olympian Jason Lezak as their team's General Manager.
For more information on American swimmer Justin Ress, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Justin Ress back in December of 2019 about the ISL and the upcoming U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska.
More about Justin Ress, TYR Pro Swim Series, Knoxville, Swimmer
 
