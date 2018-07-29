Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Irvine - American swimmer Josh Prenot has a major reason to be proud. He won the men's 200 meter breaststroke at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships. Prenot won the men's 200 meter breaststroke with 2:07.28. Thus far, this is the fastest time in the world this year. Andrew Wilson came in second place with a time of 2:08.71, and Will Licon came in third place with 2:08.72. At the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Prenot came in second place, with a time of 2:07.53, winning the silver medal for Team USA. Prenot finished right behind Dmitriy Balandin from Kazakhstan, who took home the gold. Other winners in the men's events at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships included To learn more about U.S. Olympian Josh Prenot, follow him on Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Olympic silver medalist The 2018 Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships were held at the William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center in Irvine, California.Prenot won the men's 200 meter breaststroke with 2:07.28. Thus far, this is the fastest time in the world this year. Andrew Wilson came in second place with a time of 2:08.71, and Will Licon came in third place with 2:08.72.At the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Prenot came in second place, with a time of 2:07.53, winning the silver medal for Team USA. Prenot finished right behind Dmitriy Balandin from Kazakhstan, who took home the gold.Other winners in the men's events at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships included Michael Andrew and Ryan Murphy , both of which won three events each.To learn more about U.S. Olympian Josh Prenot, follow him on Twitter , and on Instagram : Digital Journal chatted with Olympic silver medalist Josh Prenot about his swimming career. More about Josh Prenot, Swimming, Michael Andrew, National, Championships Josh Prenot Swimming Michael Andrew National Championships