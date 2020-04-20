Email
article imageReview: Josh Davis, Jason Lezak partake in inspirational swimming podcast Special

By Markos Papadatos     24 mins ago in Sports
Olympian Josh Davis enlists fellow retired Olympic swimmer Jason Lezak for a "Motivational Monday" episode that should not be missed. This episode aired virtually on April 20.
Davis is a two-time American Olympian, and a master clinician that runs the Breakout Swim Clinic. He was an Olympic Team captain at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, and he held the American Record in the men's 200 meter freestyle race.
8-time Olympic medalist Jason Lezak
8-time Olympic medalist Jason Lezak
Courtesy of the U.S. Olympic Committee
Jason Lezak joined his "Motivational Monday" podcast as his special guest. He is hailed or being the "greatest swimming anchor of all-time," and rightfully so. Lezak helped Michael Phelps win his record-breaking eighth gold medal in the men's 4 x 100 meter medley relay event at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, where the USA stunned France for the victory.
In the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL), Lezak served as the General Manager of the Cali Condors swimming team.
Most impressive about Davis and Lezak is that they have done hundreds of swimming clinics together. In this episode, Lezak commentates the last 15 meters of the greatest relay race of all-time, which secured Team USA a gold medal, Michael Phelps his eighth gold medal in a single Olympiad, and he clocked the fastest anchor relay split ever with 46.06 seconds.
Today's entire "Motivational Monday" episode may be seen by clicking here.
More about Josh Davis, Jason Lezak, Podcast, Swimming
 
