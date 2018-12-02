Special By By Markos Papadatos 8 hours ago in Sports Greensboro - World champion swimmer Jordan Wilimovsky emerged as a big winner at the 2018 Winter National Championships, which took place at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in North Carolina. On the fourth and final day of the 2018 Winter Nationals, Wilimovsky triumphed in the Men's 1500 meter freestyle race with a time of 15:05.96. He was able to qualify for the Olympic Trials in 2020. The 2018 Golden Goggle Awards took place on November 19 at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York City, and they benefit the This past summer, Wilimovsky was the most decorated male American swimmer at the Pan Pacs in terms of individual medals, where he won two gold medals (in the men's 1,500 meter freestyle and the 10K open water race) and one silver medal in the men's 800 meter freestyle (right behind fellow American swimmer Zane Grothe). Read More: On November 28, Wilimovsky won the Men's 800 meter freestyle race with a time of 7:56.88. On the following day, November 29, he also won the Men's 400 meter freestyle with a time of 3:50.78.On the fourth and final day of the 2018 Winter Nationals, Wilimovsky triumphed in the Men's 1500 meter freestyle race with a time of 15:05.96. He was able to qualify for the Olympic Trials in 2020.The 2018 Golden Goggle Awards took place on November 19 at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York City, and they benefit the USA Swimming Foundation . At this year's ceremony, Wilimovsky was nominated for the coveted "Male Athlete of the Year" award, along with fellow swimmers Chase Kalisz and Ryan Murphy This past summer, Wilimovsky was the most decorated male American swimmer at the Pan Pacs in terms of individual medals, where he won two gold medals (in the men's 1,500 meter freestyle and the 10K open water race) and one silver medal in the men's 800 meter freestyle (right behind fellow American swimmer Zane Grothe). Jordan Wilimovsky chatted with this journalist on the red carpet of the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards. More about Jordan Wilimovsky, Winter National Championships, 2018, Swimmer, golden goggles Jordan Wilimovsky Winter National Cham... 2018 Swimmer golden goggles