Special By By Markos Papadatos 11 hours ago in Sports Chorzow - On September 6, German javelin thrower Johannes Vetter made track and field history at the 2020 World Athletics Continental Tour in Chorzów, Poland, with a spectacular performance in the men's javelin throw. Digital Journal has the scoop.

In his third attempt at the World Athletics Continental Tour gold level event, Vetter was able to throw his javelin at 97.76 meters, which is quite astonishing and remarkable. Vetter proves to be a true force to be reckoned with in contemporary track and field. This throw is a new national record for Germany, a personal best for Vetter by over three meters, and a world leading-mark for 2020; moreover, this is the second-best javelin throw in history, where he was just 72 centimeters away from Jan Zelezny's world record of 98.48 meters, which has stood from 1996.

He deserves a round of applause for a job well done since he clearly gave it his all. Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great things to come from Vetter in the future, especially with the Tokyo Olympics coming up in 2021.

Vetter was the 2017 world champion in the sport, and the world bronze medalist in Doha, Qatar, last year. With Vetter being only 27 years old, his future in the sport should be very bright and promising.