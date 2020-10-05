Special By By Markos Papadatos 22 mins ago in Sports Acclaimed wrestler and TV personality Jessie Godderz has a major reason to celebrate. He is the new OVW national heavyweight champion. Digital Journal has the scoop. In a post on social media, Godderz expressed that he is "overwhelmed" by all of the incredible support from his fans and friends from all over the globe. In particular, he thanked such luminaries as William Shatner, Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees, Phil Heath, Emmy-nominated actress Alicia Minshew, Josh Henderson and Matt Iseman. "I am humbled. Thanks, everyone," he said, effusively. OVERWHELMED by all the AMAZING support from friends and fans worldwide since becoming 1st Ever OVW National Heavyweight Champ.



