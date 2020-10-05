Godderz, who is affectionatley known as Mr. Pec-Tacular, acknowledged that it was a histort-making event this past weekend in the world of wrestling. Godderz was crowned as the inaugural national heavyweight champion by the OVW (Ohio Valley Wrestling). He underscored that dreams do come true.
In a post on social media, Godderz expressed that he is "overwhelmed" by all of the incredible support from his fans and friends from all over the globe. In particular, he thanked such luminaries as William Shatner, Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees, Phil Heath, Emmy-nominated actress Alicia Minshew, Josh Henderson and Matt Iseman. "I am humbled. Thanks, everyone," he said, effusively.
This past summer, the OVW honored Godderz
with a one-hour TV special.
