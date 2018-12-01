Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Greensboro - Olympian Jacob Pebley triumphed at the 2018 Winter National Swimming Championships, which were held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in North Carolina. A native of Oregon, Pebley also finished in second place in the Men's 100 meter backstroke final with a time of 53.99 seconds. On the fourth and final day of the 2018 Winter National Championships, December 1, Pebley won first place in the Men's 200 meter backstroke with a time of 1:56.96. Christopher Reid claimed second place with a time of 1:58.28. To learn more about Olympian Jacob Pebley, follow him on Read More: In May of 2018, Jacob Pebley chatted with On November 30, Pebley won the Men's 200 meter freestyle race at the Winter Nationals with a time of 1:49.33. This time was a new personal best for Pebley. In doing so, he qualified for the 2020 Olympic Trials.A native of Oregon, Pebley also finished in second place in the Men's 100 meter backstroke final with a time of 53.99 seconds. Christopher Reid came in first place with 53.95 seconds.On the fourth and final day of the 2018 Winter National Championships, December 1, Pebley won first place in the Men's 200 meter backstroke with a time of 1:56.96. Christopher Reid claimed second place with a time of 1:58.28. Pebley will be competing at the 2018 FINA World Championships in Hangzhou, China, which will take place from December 11 to 16.To learn more about Olympian Jacob Pebley, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram : In May of 2018, Jacob Pebley chatted with Digital Journal about his swimming career, motivations, his thoughts on the impact of technology on the sport, and his future goals. More about Jacob Pebley, Winter, National, Championships, Olympian Jacob Pebley Winter National Championships Olympian