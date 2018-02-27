Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Sports Houston - American football player J.J. Watt has a major reason to celebrate. He was honored with the coveted Laureus Sporting Inspiration Award. Digital Journal has the scoop. For Watt, he has trying to set a realistic goal, which he thought was attainable $200,000, but with the love and support from the public, he was able to surpass that goal. "These people have shown me so much love," he said, prior to noting that he wanted to show them love in return, to help them get back on their feet, following Hurricane Harvey. This was a lot more than just football for Watt. He felt that Houston is "one big family," and he wanted to make that family proud. It is safe to say that he accomplished that milestone. This prestigious award was based on sheer merit, where Watt proved to be a man of great character and humility. Following Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Watt acknowledged that he saw a great deal of hope, as well as people coming together (such as neighbors, police officers, firefighters, children and strangers) to help one another. The Houston Texans defensive end also witnessed people from all around the globe donating their time, energy and money to help rebuild their city following the aftermath of the natural disaster. Ever-gracious and humble, Watt said, "I didn't do anything special. I just gave everyone an opportunity to help. Everybody else did the work." Watt is a firm believer that as a professional athlete, he is afforded a major platform, as a result of being watched by people from all over the world, and he used that platform to give back and help others. "We need to use that [platform] to help change the world for the better," he said. To learn more about the Laureus World Sports Awards, check out their For more information on J.J. Watt, follow him on A Houston Texans defensive end, Watt earned the Laureus Sporting Inspiration Award at the award ceremony in Monaco for his philanthropic efforts. When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, Texas, Watt was able to raise over $37 million, in an effort to support relief efforts.For Watt, he has trying to set a realistic goal, which he thought was attainable $200,000, but with the love and support from the public, he was able to surpass that goal. "These people have shown me so much love," he said, prior to noting that he wanted to show them love in return, to help them get back on their feet, following Hurricane Harvey.This was a lot more than just football for Watt. He felt that Houston is "one big family," and he wanted to make that family proud. It is safe to say that he accomplished that milestone. This prestigious award was based on sheer merit, where Watt proved to be a man of great character and humility.Following Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Watt acknowledged that he saw a great deal of hope, as well as people coming together (such as neighbors, police officers, firefighters, children and strangers) to help one another. The Houston Texans defensive end also witnessed people from all around the globe donating their time, energy and money to help rebuild their city following the aftermath of the natural disaster. Ever-gracious and humble, Watt said, "I didn't do anything special. I just gave everyone an opportunity to help. Everybody else did the work."Watt is a firm believer that as a professional athlete, he is afforded a major platform, as a result of being watched by people from all over the world, and he used that platform to give back and help others. "We need to use that [platform] to help change the world for the better," he said.To learn more about the Laureus World Sports Awards, check out their official website For more information on J.J. Watt, follow him on Twitter More about jj watt, Laureus, Sporting, Inspiration, Award jj watt Laureus Sporting Inspiration Award