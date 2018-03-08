Special By By Markos Papadatos 6 hours ago in Sports Birmingham - Ivana Spanovic has a major reason to be proud. She is the new queen of long jump. She reigned supreme at the 2018 Indoor Championships in track and field. Spanovic jumped 6.89 meters on her first attempt, and was able to improve that jump to 6.96 meters on her fourth attempt, which is a world leading mark for the 2018 indoor season. She was consistent with strong jumps throughout the entire women's long jump competition. Her 6.96 meter jump was enough to secure Spanovic the gold medal win, leaving two-time Olympic medalist Brittney Reese (from Team USA) in second place with 6.89 meters, with a season best. German long jumper Sosthene Moguenara-Taroum took home the bronze medal with 6.85 meters, which was also a season best. Aside from being an indoor world champion long jumper, Spanovic is also the reigning European outdoor champion with 6.94 meters (which she achieved on July 8, 2016), as well as the reigning European indoor champion with 7.24 meters, which is a national record (she accomplished this milestone on March 5, 2017 in Belgrade, Serbia). At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Spanovic took home the bronze medal with 7.08 meters, which was a national record at the time. On September 11, 2016, she improved her personal best to 7.10 meters at another meeting that was held in Belgrade. To learn more about 2018 World Indoor Champion Ivana Spanovic, follow her on On March 4, the Serbian long jumper competed at the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships, that were held in Birmingham, England.Spanovic jumped 6.89 meters on her first attempt, and was able to improve that jump to 6.96 meters on her fourth attempt, which is a world leading mark for the 2018 indoor season. She was consistent with strong jumps throughout the entire women's long jump competition. Her 6.96 meter jump was enough to secure Spanovic the gold medal win, leaving two-time Olympic medalist Brittney Reese (from Team USA) in second place with 6.89 meters, with a season best. German long jumper Sosthene Moguenara-Taroum took home the bronze medal with 6.85 meters, which was also a season best.Aside from being an indoor world champion long jumper, Spanovic is also the reigning European outdoor champion with 6.94 meters (which she achieved on July 8, 2016), as well as the reigning European indoor champion with 7.24 meters, which is a national record (she accomplished this milestone on March 5, 2017 in Belgrade, Serbia).At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Spanovic took home the bronze medal with 7.08 meters, which was a national record at the time. On September 11, 2016, she improved her personal best to 7.10 meters at another meeting that was held in Belgrade.To learn more about 2018 World Indoor Champion Ivana Spanovic, follow her on Instagram More about Ivana Spanovic, Long jump, Serbia, World, Indoor More news from Ivana Spanovic Long jump Serbia World Indoor Championships IAAF Belgrade track and field