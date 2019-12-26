Special By By Markos Papadatos 54 mins ago in Sports Brazilian swimmer Guilherme Guido triumphed at the International Swimming League (ISL) grand finale in Las Vegas, which took place on December 20 and 21. A 32-year-old Brazilian swimmer, Guido also won the men's 100 meter backstroke race with a time of 49.50 seconds, which was quite a massive result. Guido's team, London Roar, finished in second place at the ISL grand finale in Las Vegas, earning a total of 444 points right behind Earlier this ISL season, Guido set the second-fastest time in the history of the men's 50 meter backstroke (22.55 seconds), which was a Brazilian and South American record, right behind French swimmer Florent Manaudou (22.22 seconds) that the Frenchman set at the 2014 Short Course Worlds in Doha, Qatar. At the 2019 Pan American Games, Guido won three medals for Brazil, one gold in the 4×100 meter mixed medley, as well as two silver medals in the men's 100 meter backstroke and the men's 4 × 100 meter medley relay race respectively. Hopefully, all of these impressive accomplishments are a harbinger of more great things to come for Guilherme Guido in 2020, now that we are entering an Olympic year. To learn more about acclaimed Brazilian swimmer Guilherme Guido, follow him on Guido, who competed for the London Roar, emerged as the backstroke king of this inaugural ISL season. At the finale in Las Vegas, he reigned supreme in the men's 50 meter backstroke, where he won with a time of 22.77 seconds.A 32-year-old Brazilian swimmer, Guido also won the men's 100 meter backstroke race with a time of 49.50 seconds, which was quite a massive result.Guido's team, London Roar, finished in second place at the ISL grand finale in Las Vegas, earning a total of 444 points right behind Energy Standard (453.5 points).Earlier this ISL season, Guido set the second-fastest time in the history of the men's 50 meter backstroke (22.55 seconds), which was a Brazilian and South American record, right behind French swimmer Florent Manaudou (22.22 seconds) that the Frenchman set at the 2014 Short Course Worlds in Doha, Qatar.At the 2019 Pan American Games, Guido won three medals for Brazil, one gold in the 4×100 meter mixed medley, as well as two silver medals in the men's 100 meter backstroke and the men's 4 × 100 meter medley relay race respectively.Hopefully, all of these impressive accomplishments are a harbinger of more great things to come for Guilherme Guido in 2020, now that we are entering an Olympic year.To learn more about acclaimed Brazilian swimmer Guilherme Guido, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter More about Guilherme Guido, isl, finale, Swimmer, Brazilian More news from Guilherme Guido isl finale Swimmer Brazilian