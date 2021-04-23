Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Guilherme Guido punches ticket for 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Brazilian swimmer Guilherme Guido has a reason to be celebrating. He punched his ticket for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.
Guido came in second place in the men's 100 meter backstroke race with a time of 53.85 seconds at the 2021 Brazilian Olympic Trials, right behind fellow swimmer Guilherme dias Masse (53.84 seconds).
Other swimmers that are on the 2021 Olympic roster for Brazil include Guilherme Costa, Felipe Lima, Fernando Scheffer, Breno Correia, Leonardo De Deus, Beatriz Pimentel Dizotti, Betina Lorscheitter, Andre Luiz Souza, and Pedro Spajari.
Guilherme Guido of London Roar
Guilherme Guido of London Roar
Mine Kasapoglu, Photo Courtesy of ISL
In the first and second seasons of the International Swimming League (ISL), Guido swam for the London Roar.
Guilherme Guido of London Roar
Guilherme Guido of London Roar
Mine Kasapoglu, Photo Courtesy of ISL
To learn more about Guilherme Guido, follow him on Twitter and Instagram.
Instagram

Guilherme Guido (@gui_guido)

More about Guilherme Guido, Olympic games, Brazilian, Swimmer
More news from
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Turkey seeks arrest of crypto boss over huge fraud, detains dozens
Chad bids farewell to Deby as France, allies back his son
Dave Keuning of The Killers talks 'A Mild Case of Everything' Special
'Slapface' wins 'Audience Award' at the Cinequest Film Festival Special
How Due.com Has Changed Retirement for Millennials
Interview: Joe Nichols opens up about 'Home Run' country single Special
Venezuela fears malaria more than Covid
Review: Bill Barrett is the 'best-kept secret' of 'The Oval' on BET Special
Russia begins troop drawdown from Ukraine borders
How Dr. Elena Eustache is Helping People Find Love After the Pandemic