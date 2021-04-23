Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Brazilian swimmer Guilherme Guido has a reason to be celebrating. He punched his ticket for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. Other swimmers that are on the 2021 Olympic roster for Brazil include Guilherme Costa, Felipe Lima, Fernando Scheffer, Breno Correia, Leonardo De Deus, Beatriz Pimentel Dizotti, Betina Lorscheitter, Andre Luiz Souza, and Pedro Spajari. Guilherme Guido of London Roar Mine Kasapoglu, Photo Courtesy of ISL In the first and second seasons of the International Swimming League (ISL), Guido swam for the London Roar. Guilherme Guido of London Roar Mine Kasapoglu, Photo Courtesy of ISL To learn more about Guilherme Guido, follow him on Instagram Guido came in second place in the men's 100 meter backstroke race with a time of 53.85 seconds at the 2021 Brazilian Olympic Trials, right behind fellow swimmer Guilherme dias Masse (53.84 seconds).Other swimmers that are on the 2021 Olympic roster for Brazil include Guilherme Costa, Felipe Lima, Fernando Scheffer, Breno Correia, Leonardo De Deus, Beatriz Pimentel Dizotti, Betina Lorscheitter, Andre Luiz Souza, and Pedro Spajari.In the first and second seasons of the International Swimming League (ISL), Guido swam for the London Roar.To learn more about Guilherme Guido, follow him on Twitter and Instagram Guilherme Guido (@gui_guido) More about Guilherme Guido, Olympic games, Brazilian, Swimmer More news from Guilherme Guido Olympic games Brazilian Swimmer